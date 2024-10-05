Hyderabad News | Negligence at Gandhi Hospital Leads to Pregnant Woman’s Death from Severe Blood Loss

Hyderabad: A pregnant woman from Nalgonda district’s Nidmanoor, Chintamalla Venkataramana, tragically passed away at Gandhi Hospital after suffering from severe blood loss, allegedly due to negligence by the hospital staff.

Venkataramana was admitted to the hospital on September 5th for delivery but, according to her husband Venkatesh, was not provided adequate medical attention.

Venkatesh claims that despite the critical condition of his wife, the doctors failed to act promptly, leading to her death. He is demanding accountability for what he calls clear medical negligence. The incident has led to public outrage, with demands for a thorough investigation into the quality of care at the hospital.

This tragic case has reignited concerns over the standard of healthcare in government hospitals, where delays and lack of attention are often reported. The hospital has not yet responded to the allegations, but pressure from the family and local activists is growing for immediate action and accountability.