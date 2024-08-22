Hyderabad News | Police Debunk Rumors of Free Night Transportation Service for Women

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police have issued a public advisory, clarifying that there is no free night transportation service for women, as falsely claimed in a viral social media post.

The misleading post suggested that women alone between 10 pm and 6 am could request a free police vehicle ride home by contacting specific helpline numbers.

Authorities have labeled this information as “misleading” and urged residents to refrain from spreading unverified claims online. The police emphasized that such misinformation could cause unnecessary panic and confusion among the public.

In their statement, the Hyderabad City Police advised citizens to rely solely on official channels for accurate and up-to-date information regarding public safety services.