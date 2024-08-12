Hyderabad News | Prajavani complaints should be resolved in timely manner: Mayor

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has instructed officials to resolve the complaints received in Prajavani Programme in a timely manner.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, along with GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata received representations from the public at the Prajavani program held at the GHMC headquarters on Monday.

The Mayor suggested that the applications received in the public domain should be addressed from time to time by the officials of the respective departments with special attention.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata asked officials to resolve the issues without any delay and inform the petitioners concerned and if not resolved and added that the reasons for the same should be communicated in writing.

Took the Prajavani complaints in GHMC Head Office along with @CommissionrGHMC Amrapali Kata Garu. Spoke to the complainants and instructed officials to resolve the issues. Additional commissioners, HOD‘s and @GHMCOnline officials were present. pic.twitter.com/ksERqLbpjw — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@gadwalvijayainc) August 12, 2024

She said out of the 57 complaints received during the Prajavani programme held at the GHMC headquarters out of which 36 were received for Town Planning department, seven for Housing, five for Revenue, four for CMOH, two for lakes, two about UBD and one for LAO.

The concerned authorities present there have been instructed to resolve the complaints received immediately without any delay.

A total of 93 applications were received in six zones under the GHMC limits. Of these, 52 were received in Kukatpally zone, 17 in Secunderabad zone, 17 in Serilingampally zone, four in LB Nagar zone, two in Charminar zone and one in Khairatabad zone.

Additional Commissioner Satyanarayana, CCP Srinivas, Additional CCP Gangadhar, CM&HO Dr Padmaja, Deputy CE KS Reddy, Irrigation SE Shankar Rao, Valuation Officer Mahesh Kulkarni and others were present on the occasion.