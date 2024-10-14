Hyderabad News | Residents of Musi Riverbanks Secure Stay Orders from High Court to Prevent Demolition of Homes

Hyderabad: In a significant legal victory, residents of areas along the Musi riverbanks, including Chaitanyapuri, Phanigiri Colony, Satyanagar, and Kothapet, have secured stay orders from the High Court to prevent the demolition of their homes.

With demolition notices issued to several houses in these areas due to their proximity to the Musi River, nearly 100 homeowners have sought legal protection. Now, many of the houses display court stay orders, serving as a reminder of the ongoing legal battle between the residents and the authorities.

The residents, concerned about losing their homes, have been fighting to safeguard their properties, claiming they have been living in the area for many years. The stay orders offer temporary relief, but the future of these homes remains uncertain as the legal process continues.