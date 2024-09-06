Smoke Erupts from Ground Near KBR Park in Hyderabad, Causing Panic

Hyderabad: An unusual incident unfolded near KBR Park in Hyderabad, where locals were alarmed by smoke rising from the ground.

Initially small, the smoke grew more substantial, leading to confusion and concern among residents. The sight even caused a traffic jam as curious motorists stopped to investigate.

Recent reports indicate that 11 KV cables have been recently installed underground by the electricity department in the area.

It remains to be determined whether the smoke is due to damage to these cables and a possible short circuit, or if there are other underlying issues.