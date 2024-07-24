Hyderabad News | Six injured in major fire at furniture godown in Kulsumpura: Video

Hyderabad: Six people were injured, some seriously, when a major fire broke out in a furniture-making godown located on the ground floor of a three-storied building in Venkateswaranagar, within the Kulsumpura Police Station limits, early Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the fire started on the ground floor, where furniture was being made, and later spread to the first floor.

Upon receiving information, ten fire tenders and police reached the spot and extinguished the flames.

The fire brigade and police rescued 20 people from the building. Residents in the surrounding area were alarmed due to the thick smoke that spread throughout the vicinity.

The injured were admitted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. A preliminary investigation revealed that a short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, police added.