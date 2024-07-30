Hyderabad News | Software Engineer Allegedly Raped by Her Childhood Friend

Hyderabad: A software engineer was allegedly raped within the limits of Vanasthalipuram police station under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Lecturers’ Colony in Hayathnagar, went to a hotel at Sagar Ring Road on Monday evening with her childhood friend Gautham Reddy. Gautham Reddy and the woman drank alcohol together at the bar of the restaurant and then went to a hotel room.

After some time, the intoxicated woman regained consciousness and screamed upon finding another person in the room along with Gautham Reddy.

Hotel staff arrived at the room in response to her screams, but Gautham Reddy and the other individual fled the scene.

The hotel staff notified the woman’s family members and the police about her condition, as she was suffering from severe bleeding, based on the ID proof provided.

The police registered a case and shifted her to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway, the police added.