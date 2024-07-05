Hyderabad News | Tight security to be arranged during Bonalu festival: City Commissioner Police

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Srinivas Reddy announced that tight security will be arranged during the Bonalu festival.

On the occasion of the Bonalu festival starting from Golconda Fort on Sunday, a coordination meeting with officials from all departments was organized by the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that since women from remote villages are likely to attend the festival, all necessary arrangements are being made.

According to government orders, the City Police Commissioner, the District Collector, and other officials from various departments have reviewed the arrangements at Golconda Fort and the surrounding areas.

The municipal department has been instructed to hire enough staff to remove waste accumulated during Bonalu to prevent infections, especially considering the rainy season.

RTC buses have been directed to park only at designated locations indicated by the traffic police. The Commissioner noted that pickpockets and chain snatchers often increase during such festivals, so special surveillance teams are being organized and CCTV cameras are being installed.

Special SHE teams will be set up to stop eve-teasers. The City Police Commissioner assured that arrangements will be made in coordination with officials from all departments to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees attending Golconda Bonalu and to prevent any untoward incidents.

P. Vishwa Prasad, Additional CP Traffic; D. Uday Kumar Reddy, DCP South West Zone; Mohammed Ashwak, Additional DCP; Syed Fayaz, ACP Golconda; Ms. Dhana Laxmi, ACP Traffic; members of the Peace Committee; Maitri Committee; and members of the Jagadambika Ammavari Committee participated in this meeting, according to a police statement.