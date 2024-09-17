Hyderabad News | Transgenders to Volunteer in Traffic Police Under CM Revanth Reddy’s Initiative

Hyderabad: In a pioneering move to enhance traffic regulation in the city, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to involve transgender individuals as volunteers in managing Hyderabad’s traffic.

This initiative aims to provide new employment opportunities while enhancing the efficiency of traffic management in the city.

Currently, the traffic police department and home guards handle these duties in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister has proposed extending similar responsibilities to interested members of the transgender community, providing them with a chance to contribute to this civic role.

To support this initiative, a monthly stipend will be provided to these volunteers, offering a source of livelihood for the transgender community. CM Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to collect details of those who are interested in participating in this program.

The volunteers will receive special training for a week to ten days, ensuring they are well-prepared for their roles. Additionally, they will be given a unique uniform to distinguish them in their duties. This move reflects the government’s commitment to inclusivity and creating diverse employment opportunities in the state.