Hyderabad

Hyderabad News| Tuition Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Behavior with Minor Girl

Hyderabad – A disturbing incident has come to light involving a private tuition teacher named Ramulu, who allegedly behaved inappropriately with a minor girl studying in the tenth grade in Film Nagar.

Fouzia Farhana2 October 2024 - 15:18
213 1 minute read
Hyderabad News| Tuition Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Behavior with Minor Girl
Hyderabad News| Tuition Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Behavior with Minor Girl

Hyderabad – A disturbing incident has come to light involving a private tuition teacher named Ramulu, who allegedly behaved inappropriately with a minor girl studying in the tenth grade in Film Nagar.

The girl reported the incident to her mother, who subsequently filed a complaint at the Film Nagar police station. Authorities are investigating the matter to ensure that justice is served and to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

This alarming situation highlights the importance of safeguarding children in educational environments. Further updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana2 October 2024 - 15:18
213 1 minute read

Related Articles

Demolition Drive in Aminpur: Telangana High Court Issues Notice to HYDRA and District Collector

Demolition Drive in Aminpur: Telangana High Court Issues Notice to HYDRA and District Collector

2 October 2024 - 18:56
Hydra Demolition Drive Sparks Fury Among Telangana Ministers and High Command

Hydra Demolition Drive Sparks Fury Among Telangana Ministers and High Command

2 October 2024 - 18:13
BJP Membership Drive Review Meeting Held in Hyderabad

BJP Membership Drive Review Meeting Held in Hyderabad

2 October 2024 - 17:11
Heart Attack Claims Life of Man at Jackie Showroom in Hyderabad

Heart Attack Claims Life of Man at Jackie Showroom in Hyderabad

2 October 2024 - 17:03
Back to top button