Hyderabad News| Tuition Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Behavior with Minor Girl

Hyderabad – A disturbing incident has come to light involving a private tuition teacher named Ramulu, who allegedly behaved inappropriately with a minor girl studying in the tenth grade in Film Nagar.

The girl reported the incident to her mother, who subsequently filed a complaint at the Film Nagar police station. Authorities are investigating the matter to ensure that justice is served and to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

This alarming situation highlights the importance of safeguarding children in educational environments. Further updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.