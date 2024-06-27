Hyderabad News: Water Supply Restored After Quick Valve Repair

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) announced on Thursday that water supply has been restored following the swift repair of the NRV valve of the second pump at the Kondapur pump house.

Initially, the water board had announced a two-day disruption in supply due to the unexpected valve repair. However, the repair was completed within a day, minimizing inconvenience to residents.

The restored water supply benefits areas under the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-II, including Mir Alam, Balapur, Bholakpur, Chilkalguda, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda, Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, and surrounding regions.