Hyderabad News | Woman Working at Congress Leader Feroz Khan’s Home Murdered: Video

Hyderabad: In Asif Nagar area, a woman named Asma Begum was brutally murdered by her husband, Mohammad Hasan, over suspicions. Asma Begum was employed as a domestic worker at the residence of Congress leader Feroz Khan.

Hasan, consumed by suspicion, stabbed his wife to death with a knife. Following the crime, he attempted to take her body to Osmania Hospital. When questioned by the hospital’s security staff, Hasan claimed that the body had been found in a trash bin.

The security staff, suspecting foul play, alerted the police. During their investigation, Hasan confessed to the murder. Family members of Asma Begum confirmed that she had been working at Feroz Khan’s residence.

This incident has sparked outrage and concern in the community.