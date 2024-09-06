Hyderabad News | Yusufguda Hotel Faces Sanitation Scandal Over Use of Drainage Water for Washing Dishes

Hyderabad: Concerns have been raised about health and safety standards at Sri Krishna Udupi Park Hotel in Yusufguda after it was discovered that the establishment has been using drainage water to wash its plates, bowls, and tea glasses.

For some time, there have been leaks in the hotel’s plumbing system, leading to the contamination of the water supply. Despite these issues, the hotel management continued to use the contaminated drainage water for cleaning kitchenware, raising serious hygiene concerns.

The practice came to light following complaints from patrons and a subsequent inspection by local authorities. The use of drainage water for washing utensils not only violates health regulations but also poses significant risks to public health.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter and are working to address the plumbing issues. They have also issued a notice to the hotel, demanding immediate corrective measures to ensure the safety and well-being of customers.

This situation highlights the urgent need for stringent enforcement of sanitation standards in the food service industry to prevent such hazardous practices and protect public health.