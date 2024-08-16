Hyderabad | Parking Fees at Metro Stations Spark Commuter Outrage

Hyderabad: Starting August 25, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited will introduce parking fees at Nagole Metro Station, with Miyapur Metro Station following on September 1. This decision has generated significant backlash among commuters.

The move to charge for parking comes after the removal of free parking at Hyderabad metro stations. Commuters were surprised to discover the new fee requirement at Nagole Metro Station, which has led to heated arguments between them and parking attendants.

The new system requires payments through an app called ‘Park Hyderabad,’ which is not readily available on the Google Play Store, complicating the process for many users.

A trial run of the parking fee system was conducted at Nagole’s parking facility on Wednesday to test the functionality and efficiency of the new setup. Despite these efforts, the introduction of parking fees has caused considerable frustration among daily commuters.

Starting 25th August at Nagole and 1st September at Miyapur, L&TMRHL introduces paid parking with enhanced safety, convenience, and organized spaces. Improved amenities include bio-toilets and app-based payment options. Today was a pilot run, and your support is appreciated as we… pic.twitter.com/KflTgg78H6 — L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) August 14, 2024

Commuters at Nagole Metro Station in Hyderabad were left frustrated on Wednesday morning as the once-free parking spaces were abruptly converted into paid parking. The sudden change sparked outrage amongst motorists, leading to heated confrontations with parking attendants and metro staff.

Until yesterday, parking at the Nagole Metro Station was free of charge. However, new parking fees were introduced without prior notice, with charges ranging from 10 rupees for two hours of bike parking to 120 rupees for up to 12 hours of car parking.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited said, that the parking facilities will ensure organized parking with clear demarcation for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, improved amenities such as bio-toilets, 24/7 CCTV surveillance and on-ground security and convenient payment with app-based (QR code) options.

The parking fee details are prominently displayed at both the locations for the convenience of passengers, a press release said.