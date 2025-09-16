Hyderabad Police Announces Massive Transfers, New Postings of 50 Inspectors

Hyderabad: In a major administrative move, Hyderabad City Police on Wednesday announced transfers and new postings of 50 police inspectors. The orders, issued by the office of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, following a meeting of the Police Establishment Board, are effective immediately.

The transfers cover postings across various police stations and special units, including SB Hyderabad, Task Force East and South Zones, DI Stations, and other key divisions. The initiative aims to strengthen administrative efficiency and ensure prompt enforcement of law across the city.

Also Read: Woman’s Body Found in Kismatpur, Murder Suspected

Some notable postings include:

Srinivas Reddy Donathireddy: transferred from SHO Domalguda PS to SB Hyderabad.

Mohammed Amjad Ali: posted as SHO Domalguda PS from SB Hyderabad.

Chandrashekar Uttapally: transferred from SHO Narayana Gowda PS to Task Force East Zone.

Ravi Kumar Kamla: transferred from SB Hyderabad to SHO Bolaram PS.

Satyanarayana Kasrala: posted from SHO WPS North Zone to SHO Traffic PS, Osmania University.

The transfers also include officers in key units like the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, CCSDD, CSW, and IT Cell. Additionally, some officers have been directed to surrender services in Multi Zone-II.

The police department has directed all concerned officers to report to their new postings immediately and comply with the transfer orders.

This significant reshuffle reflects the department’s ongoing efforts to improve policing quality in Hyderabad and ensure citizen safety.