HyderabadCrime & Accidents

Woman’s Body Found in Kismatpur, Murder Suspected

In a shocking incident, the body of an unidentified woman was discovered in the Kismatpur area, falling under the Rajendra Nagar police station limits, on Tuesday.

Mohammed Yousuf16 September 2025 - 16:47
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, the body of an unidentified woman was discovered in the Kismatpur area, falling under the Rajendra Nagar police station limits, on Tuesday.

According to Rajendra Nagar Circle Inspector Kistro, who briefed the media, initial investigations suggest that the woman was murdered, and her body was dumped at the spot.

Police teams, including the Clues Team, SOT, and Crime Team, immediately reached the scene to gather evidence. Preliminary findings indicate that the victim was between 25 and 30 years of age.

Authorities have registered a case and launched a detailed probe to identify the woman and trace those responsible for the crime.

