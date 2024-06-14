Hyderabad police arrest pseudo police officer for extorting money

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Task Force team has apprehended a pseudo police officer for extorting money from victims.

Based on credible information, the sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team, Hyderabad City, along with Gandhi Nagar Police, apprehended the pseudo police officer, Sunny Jadhav, and seized Rs 3 lakh in cash, one two-wheeler and three mobile phones from his possession said S Rashmi Perumal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force in a release here on Friday.

The 35-year-old Jadhav, the accused, resides in Parsigutta, Hyderabad, and works as an insurance agent for Renew Buy Insurance Company in Somajiguda.

Driven by his addiction to online gambling and horse racing, he found his salary insufficient to support his extravagant lifestyle.

In 2017 a case was registered against him in Madhapur police station for extorting money by posing himself as a Police Officer.

Posing as a police officer, he would display a police ID card on his mobile phone, which he had obtained from a social media group. He then threatened these customers with legal action and public exposure unless they paid him money.

In February 2023, Sunny, who executed his plan at a Hotel Marriott in the city, approached a victim by introducing himself as a police officer.

Demanding Rs. 5 lakhs, he collected the amount from the victim and also snatched a gold chain from the victim’s neck before escaping.

Subsequently, Sunny continued to harass and threaten the victim over phone, extorting an additional Rs 5 lakh in multiple transactions, resulting in a total extortion of Rs 10 lakh and the gold chain.

Unable to bear the continuous harassment, the victim approached the police, leading to the apprehension of the accused, the release added.