Hyderabad Police Break Ganja Chocolate Supply Chain, Issue Warnings to Manufacturers

Hyderabad: A significant drug bust occurred at Suchitra X Road, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, where a 55-year-old man was arrested with 12.7 kg of ganja-infused chocolates and 80 grams of ganja. The arrest was made by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) in collaboration with the Petbasheerabad police.

The suspect, identified as Tamk Issar Singh, hails from Yellammabanda in Jagadgirigutta, Medchal Malkajgiri district. Police investigations reveal that Singh has been previously charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with cases registered against him at the Jagadgirigutta and Jeedimetla police stations.

Seized Contraband Worth Over Rs 1 Lakh

The seized contraband, including the ganja chocolates and raw ganja, is valued at approximately Rs 1,02,400. Police reports indicate that Issar Singh was procuring these drug-laced digestive candies from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab and selling them locally at Rs 40 per packet, primarily targeting migrant laborers in the area.

Police Crackdown on Ganja-Laced Chocolates

The sale of ganja-laced chocolates in Hyderabad has become a growing concern for law enforcement agencies. Recent crackdowns by the Telangana Police, Excise Department, and the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) have revealed the increasing scale of smuggling and distribution of these banned products in the city.

The TGANB has identified 15 companies in Uttar Pradesh involved in manufacturing these chocolates and has issued notices ordering them to halt production. A case has been registered in Hyderabad against these companies, and the investigation is ongoing.

Ganja Chocolates: A Threat to Public Health

The issue of ganja-laced chocolates first came to light in Telangana when Kothur police of the Cyberabad commissionerate apprehended a shopkeeper for selling the contraband to schoolchildren. These chocolates, often disguised as ayurvedic digestive candies, are consumed by migrant laborers from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, especially at construction sites in suburban areas of the city.

A senior official from the State Task Force of the Excise and Prohibition Department stated, “Due to the high demand, laborers from other states are bringing and distributing these chocolates locally. The sale of these products surfaced six months ago, and we have been actively arresting individuals involved in this illegal trade.”

Authorities are particularly concerned about the growing number of youth and children becoming addicted to these drug-laced products. The police and excise teams are intensifying efforts to track down suppliers and manufacturers to curb the spread of this dangerous trend.