Hyderabad Police Denies Lathi Charge Rumors Near Charminar During Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations

Hyderabad: Amidst rumors circulating about a lathi charge near Charminar during the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand has strongly refuted such claims. He clarified that no such incident took place.

The confusion arose when a short circuit occurred near a DJ setup arranged for the Milad-un-Nabi festivities at Charminar. The short circuit led to a fire spreading near a nearby diesel tank, causing flames to rise suddenly. However, the situation was quickly brought under control, with no need for further escalation.

Commissioner Anand urged the public not to believe in the rumors about a lathi charge. He assured that the police and fire services were prompt in handling the situation and the event continued without any major disruptions.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring public safety and maintaining peace during the ongoing festivities.