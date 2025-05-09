Hyderabad Police Intensify Patrolling Amid Indo-Pak Tensions for Public Confidence

Hyderabad: In a bid to strengthen public confidence and maintain law and order, the Hyderabad Police conducted foot patrolling in key areas of the Asifnagar division on Friday.

Confidence-Building and Area Domination Drive

The initiative is part of the ongoing confidence-building measures and area domination efforts being carried out across the city in view of the prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Patrolling Covers Sensitive and Key Localities

Acting on the instructions of Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Station House Officers (SHOs), Sub-Inspectors (SIs), and Armed Reserve (AR) personnel from Mehdipatnam and Asifnagar police stations conducted foot patrols.

The patrolling stretched from Meraz ‘X’ Road to Mallepally ‘X’ Road, covering several sensitive and prominent locations, aimed at ensuring public safety and boosting citizens’ confidence.

Police Appeal for Public Cooperation

Officials urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The police also reassured the public that proactive steps are being taken to ensure peace and security throughout the city.