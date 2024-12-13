Hyderabad Police Issues Guidelines for New Year Celebrations, Here Are the Details

Hyderabad: In anticipation of New Year’s Eve celebrations on the night of December 31, 2024, into January 1, 2025, the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, has released a comprehensive set of guidelines for 3-star and above hotels, clubs, bars, restaurants, and pubs. These directives aim to ensure safety, maintain law and order, and create a controlled environment for revelers.

Key Guidelines for Organizers

Mandatory Permissions: Event organizers conducting ticketed programs up to 1:00 AM must apply for permission from the Commissioner of Police at least 15 days in advance. CCTV Surveillance: As per the Telangana Public Safety Act, 2013, CCTV cameras with recording facilities are mandatory at entry and exit points and parking areas. Security Arrangements: Adequate security personnel must be deployed for traffic management and venue safety. Prohibition of Obscenity: Performances should not feature nudity, obscenity, or indecent gestures. Sound Restrictions: Outdoor sound systems must cease by 10:00 PM, as per Supreme Court guidelines. Indoor sound systems are permitted up to 1:00 AM, with noise levels not exceeding 45 decibels. Firearm Ban: Firearms are strictly prohibited at all venues. Ticket Limitations: The number of tickets or passes should not exceed the venue’s capacity. Parking and Traffic: Organizers must ensure special parking arrangements and avoid obstructing traffic. Minors Prohibited: Minors are barred from couple-only events and entry into pubs and bars. Drug-Free Events: Organizers must prevent drug use or sales at the venue and parking areas, with non-compliance leading to legal action. Liquor Timings: Serving of alcohol must adhere to timings set by the Excise Department. Fireworks Ban: Fireworks are not permitted at any venue.

Advisory for Patrons

Organizers are instructed to display an advisory at the entrance and inside establishments. Key points include:

Drunk driving is an offense under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, with penalties of up to ₹10,000 and/or six months’ imprisonment.

The permissible alcohol limit is below 30 mg per 100 ml of blood. Breath analyzers will be used to test compliance.

Driving under the influence can lead to vehicle seizure and suspension of the driver’s license.

Minors driving vehicles will result in action against the owners.

Over-speeding, dangerous driving, and racing in public places are punishable offenses.

Focus on Safety

Special emphasis has been placed on providing safe transportation for inebriated customers. Establishments must offer drivers or cabs to ensure patrons reach their destinations safely. The concept of a “designated driver” is being promoted to encourage responsible celebration.

Women’s Safety

Hyderabad Police have also warned against crimes against women, emphasizing the presence of SHE Teams across the city to address harassment and ensure safety.

These measures underscore Hyderabad Police’s commitment to making New Year celebrations enjoyable and secure for everyone. Establishments are urged to comply strictly to avoid penalties and ensure a safe environment for patrons.