Kashmir Turns into a Snowy Wonderland: Season’s First Snowfall Mesmerizes Valley

Kashmir witnesses its season’s first snowfall, turning the valley into a winter paradise. From Sonamarg to Srinagar, snow covers the region, enhancing its scenic beauty. The latest weather forecast predicts light snow in higher altitudes, with improved conditions by afternoon. Tourists flock to the Valley to experience the enchanting snowfall, boosting local tourism. Stay informed on travel tips and weather advisories for a safe winter journey in Kashmir.

Kashmir Witnesses Season’s First Snowfall

The Kashmir Valley transformed into a winter paradise as the first snowfall of the season blanketed both its mountainous and plain regions. Residents woke up on Thursday to a mesmerizing white cover adorning the ground, trees, and rooftops.

Snowfall Highlights Across the Region

According to Kashmir Weather Forecast, the picturesque tourist spot Sonamarg recorded 10 inches of snow by Thursday morning, while Zoji La Pass accumulated a foot of snow. Other areas reported varying levels of snowfall:

Also Read: Elon Musk Becomes First Person to Reach $400 Billion Net Worth

Sadhna Pass: 14 inches

14 inches Sinthan Top: 13 inches

13 inches Yar Ki Gali: 10–12 inches

10–12 inches Tangmarg: 3–4 inches

3–4 inches Pahalgam: 2 inches

2 inches Baramulla and Sopore: 2–3 inches

Srinagar, the summer capital, experienced a light snow cover, enhancing its scenic beauty.

Fresh snowfall witnessed at many places in Kashmir pic.twitter.com/QkJSqU3mYf — Kashmir Post (@KashmirPostNews) December 12, 2024

Weather Forecast and Advisory

The Meteorological Department predicts overcast skies for December 12, with chances of light snow in higher altitudes. However, significant improvement in weather conditions is expected by the afternoon. The period until December 20 is anticipated to remain largely stable and dry, except for overcast skies on December 15.

Tourists and travelers are advised to adhere to the traffic guidelines issued by the administration, as freezing temperatures have created icy conditions on key roads and mountain passes.

Witnessed the magic of Kashmir in December! ❄️✨

Snow-covered landscapes, cozy vibes, and breathtaking views at every turn. Nature’s masterpiece in all its glory! 🌨️🏔️ #KashmirDiaries #SnowFall #WinterWonders pic.twitter.com/eTGAN7co7x — Sahil Khan (@khan_sahil1999) December 12, 2024

Temperature Trends

The fresh snowfall brought slight relief from freezing temperatures:

Srinagar: Minimum temperature improved to -0.6°C from the previous night’s -3.0°C .

Minimum temperature improved to from the previous night’s . Gulmarg: Recorded -5.2°C , up from -6.0°C .

Recorded , up from . Pahalgam: Witnessed a rise from -4.6°C to -1.8°C .

Witnessed a rise from to . Kupwara: Registered 0.5°C, compared to -4.5°C the previous night.

Impact on Tourism

As the Valley dons its white winter coat, the scenic beauty is drawing visitors eager to witness the enchanting snowfall. Major tourist attractions like Gulmarg and Sonamarg are expected to see an influx of tourists, boosting the local economy.

Travel Tips for Visitors

Stay updated with weather and traffic advisories. Ensure proper clothing to combat the freezing temperatures. Follow local guidelines for safe travel across snowy roads.

The first snowfall of the season has not only brought joy to locals but also marked the beginning of the much-awaited winter tourism season in Kashmir.