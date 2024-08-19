Hyderabad Rain | Heavy Rains Cool Down City but Cause Traffic Disruptions

Hyderabad: City has been experiencing heavy rains, leading to significant traffic disruptions in various parts of the city. The continuous downpour has resulted in waterlogging and slowed vehicle movement, particularly on major roads and intersections.

Key areas affected include the stretch from Paradise, CTO, and Rasoolpura towards Prakashnagar, as well as from PTI, Mahaveer, and Masab Tank towards NMDC.

The Begumpet and Asif Nagar Traffic Police are actively working to manage the situation and ensure a smoother flow of traffic. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

Reports indicate that the rain has been particularly intense in areas like Hitech City, Jawahar Nagar, and Golconda Chowrasta. Thunderstorms are also expected in the north and south zones of the city, potentially worsening the situation in the next hour.

Authorities are urged to address waterlogging issues promptly, especially at locations like Langer House, where rainwater clearance is urgently needed.

Hyderabad’s residents are advised to exercise caution while traveling and stay updated on weather forecasts to avoid unnecessary inconvenience during this period of heavy rainfall.