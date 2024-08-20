Hyderabad Rain | IMD Warns of More Rain in City After Heavy Downpours Lead to Severe Waterlogging

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad, forecasting light to moderate rain or thundershowers, with occasional heavy spells, on August 20 and 21.

City was hit by heavy rains early Tuesday, leading to widespread disruption and severe waterlogging across the city. The downpour, which began around 3 a.m., resulted in significant rainfall, with Saroornagar recording 132.3 mm, Khairatabad 126.8 mm, and several other areas exceeding 100 mm by 7 a.m.

Low-lying areas saw knee-deep water, forcing residents to wade through flooded streets. Traffic congestion worsened in key areas like Ameerpet, Mehdipatnam, and Secunderabad. The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued warnings about waterlogged roads, urging caution.

Schools within the GHMC limits declared a holiday due to the severe weather conditions. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad, forecasting more rain and thunderstorms over the next two days.

Precautions are being taken, and response teams are on high alert. A similar alert has been issued for several districts in Telangana, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected. Residents are advised to stay cautious and limit travel.