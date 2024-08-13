Hyderabad Rains | City Life Paralyzed, Forecast Predicts More

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed various parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday morning, disrupting normal life. Both the old and new parts of the city experienced rainfall.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Khairatabad, where 83.5 mm of rain fell. Other areas also saw significant rainfall, with Banjara Hills receiving 46.3 mm, Maitrivanam 37.5 mm, and Yusufguda 34 mm. Light rain was also reported in Maredpally, Nampally, Mallepally, Musheerabad, Seethaphalmandi, and other localities.

At Punjagutta, the road near the cremation ground was flooded with knee-deep water, causing a traffic jam. Vehicles were stuck for almost a kilometer from the Punjagutta flyover. In response, GHMC workers and the police opened drainage manholes to help with water drainage.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light rain during the day, noting that the rain occurred between 8:30 AM and 9:00 AM. They have also warned that Hyderabad is likely to experience rain for the next four days. Officials from the Hyderabad Meteorological Center indicated the possibility of heavy rain in several districts and have issued a yellow alert for these areas.