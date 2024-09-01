Hyderabad Rains | Osmania University Postpones September 2 Exams

Hyderabad: Osmania University has announced the postponement of all examinations scheduled for September 2 due to ongoing heavy rains. The decision was made following directives from the Government of Telangana to ensure student safety.

According to a statement from the Controller of Examinations at Osmania University, exams scheduled from September 3 onward will proceed as planned, following the existing timetable. The new dates for the postponed exams will be announced in due course.

The university took this step in response to the continuous rainfall affecting Hyderabad, prioritizing the well-being of students and staff during this period of adverse weather conditions.