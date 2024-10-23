Hyderabad Ranks as One of the World’s Fastest Developing Cities, Driven by Booming Tech Sector

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has secured a spot among the top 10 fastest-growing cities worldwide, according to the Growth Hubs Index, compiled by global property advisory firm Savills. This prestigious index evaluates cities based on their projected economic growth, factoring in key metrics like GDP growth, personal wealth, population expansion, and migration trends through to 2033.

With India’s rapid urbanization, it is no surprise that Hyderabad stands out in this global ranking, joining other major Indian cities on the list.

The report forecasts that cities like Hyderabad will experience remarkable GDP growth, with a projected increase of over 68% by 2033. Hyderabad, in particular, is notable for its exceptional per capita GDP growth, positioning it as one of the world’s fastest-growing technology hubs.

The city’s booming technology sector, fueled by a young and highly skilled workforce, is a major driver of its economic success. As more companies establish a presence in Hyderabad, the city’s economic landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace.

Urbanization in India is another key factor behind Hyderabad’s growth. The city is attracting a steady influx of talent and experiencing significant population growth, which is expected to continue over the next decade.

The Growth Hubs Index anticipates substantial migration to Hyderabad, mirroring trends seen in other major Indian cities like Delhi and Bengaluru, both of which are also witnessing notable population increases.

Hyderabad’s focus on infrastructure development further supports its trajectory as a global growth hub, ensuring that it remains a competitive and attractive destination for businesses and talent alike.

As the city continues to develop, Hyderabad is set to play an even more significant role on the global economic stage, solidifying its status as one of the world’s fastest-growing urban centers.