Hyderabad Residents Demand Justice and Compensation After HYDRA Demolitions

Hyderabad: Displaced families affected by the recent demolitions carried out by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) are expressing their anger and frustration over the assurances made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and HYDRA that properties with valid permits would not be demolished. Despite holding proper documentation, many families have lost their dream homes and are now demanding answers from the state government.

Residents from Erla Cheruvu and Sunnam Cheruvu, whose newly constructed homes were demolished, are questioning the government’s commitment to justice. They want to know who will compensate them for their losses and whether HYDRAA will justify the demolition of their homes. “Our houses were torn down despite our legal documentation, leaving us homeless. Now the Chief Minister and HYDRA assure the public that houses with valid permits will be safe. But what about us? Who will take responsibility for the destruction we’ve faced?” asked members of the displaced families in Erla Cheruvu.

Many families in the areas of Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur and Erla Cheruvu in the Hafizpet division had their recently constructed independent houses demolished just a month ago, even though they had obtained all necessary permits. One family, which had acquired three plots of 266 square yards with legitimate documentation from local municipal and town planning departments, faced devastating losses when HYDRA demolished their home on August 10, just days before its scheduled inauguration on August 19.

“Despite our valid documents, our homes were demolished without any respect for the law,” lamented the affected families. “HYDRA is now making statements promising that buildings with valid permits will not be targeted. But who will compensate us for the emotional trauma and financial losses we have suffered?”