Hyderabad | Retired Woman Cheated of Rs 22 Lakh by Fake Police Commissioner

Hyderabad: An 80-year-old retired woman from Hyderabad received a call from an unidentified person claiming to be the Police Commissioner.

The fraudster threatened the victim, stating that a parcel containing narcotic drugs had been sent to Delhi using her mobile number.

The fraudster demanded that the victim transfer money to the RBI for verification and confirmation.

The victim, believing the caller, immediately went to HDFC Bank and transferred Rs 22,00,000/- (Twenty Two Lakhs) via RTGS to the account number provided by the fraudster.

When the victim’s son called her, he informed her that it was a spam call. He then immediately took her to the Cyber Crime Police Station to file a complaint to take necessary action against the perpetrators.