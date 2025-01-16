Hyderabad: Sankranti Break Over, Schools and Colleges to Reopen with a Packed Exam Schedule!

Hyderabad’s schools and junior colleges are reopening after the Sankranti break, with students facing a packed exam schedule. Practical exams, assessments, and back-to-back tests are set to begin, including crucial exams for Class X students and junior college practicals.

After a week-long break for the Sankranti festival, educational institutions in Hyderabad are set to resume classes. Junior colleges affiliated with the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), which have been on vacation from January 11 to 16, will reopen tomorrow, January 17. The vacation break was observed to allow students and faculty to celebrate the festival.

Practical Sessions and Exams for Intermediate Students

As classes resume, second-year intermediate students will begin their practical sessions, followed by practical exams scheduled to commence in the last week of January. The Board of Intermediate Education has issued a detailed timetable for these exams.

The English practical exam for both first and second-year students will be held on January 31 and February 1, respectively. Subsequently, practical exams for both general and vocational streams will take place from February 3 to 22, including on the second Saturdays and Sundays. The exams will be conducted in two shifts: the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Also Read: Telangana: TGCHE Announces Schedule for TG Common Entrance Tests 2025

Ethics and Environmental Education Exams

Before the commencement of practical exams, there will be two important examinations. For backlog students, the Ethics and Human Values exam is scheduled for January 29 from 10 am to 1 pm. Additionally, regular students will appear for the Environmental Education exam on January 30, also from 10 am to 1 pm.

Schools to Reopen and Formative Assessment Exams Scheduled

Meanwhile, schools that were on a short vacation from January 11 to 17 will resume classes on January 18. Following the break, students will gear up for the Formative Assessment Exam IV. Schools have been instructed to conduct exams for Class X students by January 29, while exams for students in Classes I to IX will take place by February 28.

As students and faculty prepare for the resumption of regular academic activities, schools and colleges have made arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of exams and timely completion of the curriculum.

Educational institutions in Hyderabad are now set to move forward with a full academic schedule after the holiday break, with students expected to be well-prepared for upcoming exams and assessments.