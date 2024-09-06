Hyderabad School Assistant Honored with Best Teacher Award

The School Assistant (Maths) from GBHS Moghalpura, Hyderabad, was honored with the Best Teacher Award at a Teacher’s Day function held by the Hyderabad District Education Department.

The event took place at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan, King Kothi, Hyderabad, on September 5, 2024.

Known for his dedication and hard work, the teacher has made significant contributions to uplifting government school students. His commitment to providing quality education has been widely recognized.

The function was graced by distinguished guests including Sri Poonam Prabhakar, Minister & Collector of Hyderabad, and the District Education Officer (DEO) of Hyderabad, who were present to celebrate the achievements of educators in the region.

The award highlights the teacher’s exceptional efforts and dedication to improving educational standards in government schools.