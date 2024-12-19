Hyderabad: Schools to Remain Closed for 5 Days Next Week in Telangana, Including Christmas Holidays

This year, students in Telangana Hyderabad will enjoy an extended holiday break for Christmas, Boxing Day, and the Sundays of December 22 and 29. According to the holiday list released on the official Telangana state portal, schools and educational institutions will remain closed for four days in December, offering students a well-deserved break during the festive season.

Holiday Schedule:

December 22, 2024: Sunday (Holiday)

Sunday (Holiday) December 24, 2024: Christmas Eve (Optional Holiday)

Christmas Eve (Optional Holiday) December 25, 2024: Christmas Day (General Holiday)

Christmas Day (General Holiday) December 26, 2024: Boxing Day (General Holiday)

Boxing Day (General Holiday) December 29, 2024: Sunday (Holiday)

The general holidays on December 25 and 26 will apply to all schools and educational institutions in the state, while December 24 (Christmas Eve) remains an optional holiday, subject to school discretion. Students and parents are advised to check with their respective schools regarding the status of the December 24 holiday.

Holiday Impact on Schools and Banks:

Schools and Educational Institutions:

All schools will be closed on December 25 and 26 for Christmas and Boxing Day. The status of December 24 as a holiday will depend on the individual school’s decision. Additionally, students can enjoy the Sundays of December 22 and 29, when schools are typically closed. This gives students a total of five days off during the holiday season, making for an extended break.

All schools will be closed on December 25 and 26 for Christmas and Boxing Day. The status of December 24 as a holiday will depend on the individual school’s decision. Additionally, students can enjoy the Sundays of December 22 and 29, when schools are typically closed. This gives students a total of five days off during the holiday season, making for an extended break. Banks:

Banks in Telangana will also be closed on December 25 and 26 in observance of Christmas and Boxing Day. Like schools, the status of services on December 24 will be at the discretion of individual banks.

Also Read: Indiramma Mahila Shakti Scheme: Free Sewing Machines, Business Loans, and Skill Training, How to Apply Check Full Details

The combination of Christmas, Boxing Day, and the Sundays of December 22 and 29 offers students in Telangana a well-timed break from their academic schedules. With schools closed for a total of five days, this extended holiday period allows students to relax, celebrate the festive season, and recharge for the upcoming year.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to stay updated by checking with their schools regarding the status of the December 24 holiday. This extended break is sure to be a welcome respite for students as the year comes to a close.