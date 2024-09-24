Hyderabad: Secretary Afsar Ahmed and Officials Greet Special Representative A.P. Jithender Reddy

In a significant event held in New Delhi, Secretary Afsar Ahmed, along with officials from the Ten District Football Association, warmly welcomed Sri A.P. Jithender Reddy, the Special Representative to the Government of Telangana and Advisor on Sports Affairs. The gathering also included Soni Bala Devi, IFS, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of SATG, among other dignitaries.

This meeting underscored the commitment of the Telangana government to promote sports and football at the grassroots level. Afsar Ahmed expressed appreciation for Jithender Reddy’s efforts in enhancing sports infrastructure and opportunities for young athletes in the state.

The presence of officials and sports personalities highlighted the collaborative approach being adopted to elevate sports in Telangana. Discussions during the meeting focused on future initiatives aimed at nurturing talent and fostering a vibrant sports culture.

The officials expressed their hopes for continued support from the government in advancing sports initiatives and enhancing facilities for aspiring athletes across the state.