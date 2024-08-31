Hyderabad Set for Heavy Rainfall Over the Weekend, IMD Warns of Potential Disruptions

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has forecast significant rainfall for the city this weekend, issuing an orange alert for both Saturday and Sunday.

According to the IMD, Hyderabad can expect a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers, along with gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph.

The IMD has cautioned that the heavy rain could lead to water accumulation on roads and in low-lying areas, causing traffic congestion in various parts of the city. Roads are expected to become wet and slippery, and there is a risk of trees and electric poles falling due to the gusty winds.

There may also be temporary disruptions to electricity, water supply, and other essential services, along with possible drainage blockages.

Overnight, the city experienced light to moderate rainfall. The University of Hyderabad area recorded 16.5 mm of rain until 8:30 am on Saturday, while the BHEL Factory area saw 15.5 mm and Gachibowli received 13.5 mm.

Residents are advised to take precautions and stay updated on weather conditions throughout the weekend.