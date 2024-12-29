Sports

Hyderabad Shines at 11th STAG Telangana State & Inter-District Table Tennis Championships 2024

The 11th STAG Telangana State & Inter-District Table Tennis Championships 2024 concluded successfully from December 28th to 30th at Firefox Sports & Resorts, Moinabad, Hyderabad. The event was organized by the Telangana State Table Tennis Association (TSTTA).

Syed Mubashir29 December 2024 - 21:29
Men’s Team Events:

  • 1st Place: Hyderabad District
  • 2nd Place: Ranga Reddy District
  • Joint 3rd Place: Warangal District & Medchal Malkajgiri District

Women’s Team Events:

  • 1st Place: Hyderabad District
  • 2nd Place: Medchal Malkajgiri District
  • Joint 3rd Place: Warangal District & Ranga Reddy District

Inter-District Women’s Team Winners – Hyderabad District:

  • Team Members:
    1. Nikhat Banu (Captain)
    2. Shreshta Reddy
    3. Nikhitha H.S
    4. Palak Ghia
    5. C.H. Naumrata
  • Coach: M. Venu Gopal

Inter-District Men’s Team Winners – Hyderabad District:

  • Team Members:
    1. P. Vighnay Reddy (Captain)
    2. Zubair Farouqui
    3. Trishul Mehra
    4. Sumit Kundu
    5. Varun Shankar
  • Coach: Md. Yousuf

The winners celebrated their success with dignitaries including Sri P. Nagendar Reddy (General Secretary, TSTTA), Sri M. Venu Gopal (Vice President, TSTTA), Sri A. Vijay Kumar Raju (Chairman, Organizing Committee), Sri T. Raj Kumar (Treasurer, TSTTA), and Smt. Simim Dastani (Joint Secretary, TSTTA).

