Hyderabad Soaked | Overnight Downpour Causes Chaos, IMD Warns of More Rain

Hyderabad: The city experienced intense rainfall overnight, leading to significant waterlogging in several areas and disrupting traffic and daily life.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy downpours were recorded across various localities, with BHEL Factory area receiving the highest rainfall at 85.3 mm in the last 24 hours until 8:30 am on Sunday. Gachibowli and KPHB also saw substantial rainfall, recording 81.3 mm and 78.3 mm, respectively.

Other affected areas include Hydernagar (77.8 mm), University of Hyderabad (76.5 mm), Yousufguda (74.8 mm), Shaikpet (72.8 mm), and Kapra (71.5 mm).

The heavy rains have caused significant waterlogging, prompting local authorities to stay vigilant and advise residents to take necessary precautions.

The IMD has issued a weather alert, predicting more showers throughout Sunday, and residents are urged to remain cautious.