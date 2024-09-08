Hyderabad Software Engineer Swept Away in Floodwaters

Phani Kumar (40), a software engineer from Machilipatnam, is missing after being swept away by floodwaters. Phani, who works in Hyderabad, had returned to his hometown for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Yesterday, after visiting relatives in Gannavaram, he was heading back to Machilipatnam. Despite warnings about the strong current of the Budameru stream, he attempted to cross the area but was tragically swept away. His car was later found submerged, and rescue teams are currently searching for him.

Heavy rains have been causing severe damage in the region. Please stay safe and avoid crossing flooded areas.