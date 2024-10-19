Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Task Force Police Raid Pub in Banjara Hills, 42 Women and 140 Men Detained

In a late-night operation, the West Zone Task Force police raided a pub in Banjara Hills, leading to the detention of 42 women and 140 men.

Hyderabad: In a late-night operation, the West Zone Task Force police raided a pub in Banjara Hills, leading to the detention of 42 women and 140 men.

The raid, conducted on TOS Pub, followed allegations of illegal activities, including the use of women to lure customers under false pretenses of job offers and performances of obscene dances.

Authorities revealed that the pub’s management was offering commissions to certain women for driving up customer bills and paying higher amounts to those involved in indecent performances.

The managers, cashier, and DJ operator were arrested and taken to the Banjara Hills police station for further investigation.

