Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy Announces Revolutionary Changes in Education

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Monday the state government’s ambitious plans to overhaul the education system, promising a transformative approach to support students, reduce dropout rates, and enhance skills development.

Emphasizing a people-centered approach, CM Reddy assured that the new educational policies aim to address gaps and challenges in the system that, according to him, were neglected during the 10-year rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The CM’s statement comes amid growing demands from youth and educational institutions for improved facilities, modernized curricula, and accessible education across Telangana.

Key Highlights of Telangana’s Upcoming Educational Reforms

1. Free Electricity for Government Schools and Colleges

The Telangana government has decided to supply free electricity to all government-run schools and colleges across the state. This initiative aims to alleviate financial burdens and improve learning conditions by ensuring consistent power supply.

“Education should not be hindered by basic infrastructural needs,” said CM Reddy, affirming that uninterrupted electricity will enhance the educational experience for both teachers and students in Telangana.

2. Establishment of Skill University

In a move to bridge the skill gap among youth, the Telangana government has launched a dedicated Skill University that will focus on providing vocational training and skill development. The Skill University aims to prepare students for high-demand sectors, including technology, healthcare, and engineering.

Advanced Skill Training: The university will offer advanced courses in partnership with industry experts.

Programs will be tailored to current job market needs, making students job-ready.

3. Transformation of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs)

The state government plans to convert Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), equipping students with training in emerging technologies. These centers will offer specialized programs in fields such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and data science.

Benefits of ATCs:

Enhanced employability for youth in high-tech sectors.

Industry-relevant certification and hands-on experience.

Collaboration opportunities with top companies.

Addressing Social Issues: Focus on Drug Prevention and Social Consciousness

CM Reddy also took the opportunity to address some pressing social issues facing Telangana’s youth, particularly around drug abuse and social consciousness.

Drug Prevention Initiatives: The Chief Minister warned against the dangers of drug addiction, particularly ganja , which he referred to as a significant societal threat.

Importance of Social Awareness: Reddy emphasized the need for students to not only focus on academic growth but also on developing social awareness, highlighting how education paired with social consciousness is vital for a responsible citizenry.

“Educated people with social consciousness are heroes in our society,” remarked CM Reddy, urging students to become socially responsible individuals who contribute positively to their communities.

Reducing Dropout Rates and Promoting Higher Education

Dropout Reduction Strategies: A central theme of CM Reddy’s educational reforms is to reduce dropout rates. He expressed concern over the high dropout rates in schools and colleges, which prevent many students from reaching their full potential. To combat this, the government is working with youth organizations to enroll school dropouts back into educational institutions.

Financial Support: Recent enhancements in diet and cosmetic allowances for students residing in social welfare hostels aim to ease the financial pressures that often lead to dropout.

Promoting Higher Education: The CM also called on all students to pursue higher studies, envisioning a future where a well-educated populace will play a central role in rebuilding Telangana.

Enhancements in Welfare Hostels

During an interactive session, students from welfare hostels expressed their gratitude to the CM for the recent increase in diet and cosmetic allowances provided by the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS). This increase benefits students in hostels for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), and Minorities, allowing them to focus on academics without worrying about basic necessities.

“These enhancements are part of our commitment to student welfare,” said CM Reddy, promising further improvements, including construction of dedicated hostel buildings where necessary.

New Sports University to Be Established

In response to rising interest in sports and fitness among Telangana’s youth, the government has also announced plans to establish a Sports University. This institution will provide specialized training, focusing on both traditional and emerging sports. The aim is to nurture young talent and develop a strong sports culture within Telangana.

Key Offerings of the Sports University:

Professional coaching in various sports disciplines.

Scholarships for promising athletes.

State-of-the-art training facilities.

Teachers’ Role in Educational Reform: Enhancing Social Awareness Through Group Discussions

Highlighting the crucial role of teachers in these reform efforts, CM Reddy encouraged educators to integrate group discussions into their curricula. These discussions would help students develop both critical thinking and social awareness, fostering a well-rounded educational experience.

“Teachers have the responsibility to shape both the minds and morals of our youth,” CM Reddy said, advocating for an education system that nurtures socially aware and intellectually capable individuals.

CM Reddy’s Advice to Youth: Prepare for Competitive Exams and Avoid Political Provocation

Addressing the broader societal climate, the CM advised students and unemployed youth to focus on preparing for competitive exams rather than being swayed by provocative political statements. He stressed that remaining focused on their goals would yield long-term benefits, both for themselves and for Telangana as a whole.

Competitive Exam Preparation: The government plans to organize coaching sessions and workshops to assist students in preparing for various competitive exams.

Avoiding Distractions: CM Reddy urged the youth to stay away from divisive rhetoric and concentrate on building their futures.

Moving Forward: A Collaborative Effort to Rebuild Telangana’s Education System

The upcoming educational reforms represent a collaborative effort involving teachers, students, parents, and the government. By prioritizing educational and infrastructural enhancements, CM Reddy envisions an empowered youth equipped to take on future challenges.

Long-Term Goals of the Reforms:

Enhanced Educational Infrastructure: Including free electricity, modernized classrooms, and new hostel facilities. Skill Development and Employment: Through the Skill University and ATCs, ensuring students are prepared for the workforce. Social Awareness and Responsibility: Cultivating a generation that is educated, aware, and socially responsible.

Final Words from CM Reddy:

“Together, we can create a stronger, more educated, and socially conscious Telangana. These reforms are only the beginning. With the collective effort of students, teachers, and the government, we will achieve a brighter future.”