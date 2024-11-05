Hyderabad: Tensions High in Shamshabad After Temple Vandalism Incident

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Shamshabad on Tuesday morning after idols in a local temple were reportedly vandalized by unidentified individuals. The incident, which occurred the previous night, came to light when the temple priest arrived for the morning pooja and discovered several damaged idols.

According to the priest, the perpetrators allegedly forced open the temple gate and used stones to deface the idols. Upon receiving reports of the incident, police quickly arrived at the scene to investigate and assess the damage.

Local BJP leaders also visited the temple to condemn the act, expressing their concern over the incident and calling for swift action against those responsible. The act of vandalism has sparked anger among local residents, and scores of people gathered at the temple in Airport Colony to voice their dismay and show solidarity.

In response to the rising tensions, police have stepped up security measures in Airport Colony to prevent further unrest and ensure public safety. An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the act of vandalism.