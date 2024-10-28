Hyderabad: Three-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped from Old City, Rescued by Police

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was kidnapped in the evening hours in Hyderabad’s Old City. The girl’s mother, Fatima Sajeeda Begum, reported the abduction to the police, leading to an immediate investigation.

Authorities reviewed CCTV footage and identified a suspect named Shoaib as the kidnapper. During police search operations, Shoaib was spotted emerging from a forested area. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the police station for further questioning.

The police are actively investigating the case and ensuring the safety of the child and her family. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of children in the region, prompting calls for increased vigilance and community awareness.