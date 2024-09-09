Hyderabad to Experience Light Showers Throughout the Day Amidst Heavy Rains in Northern Telangana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to experience cool, overcast conditions with light showers throughout Monday. The city may also see isolated moderate showers during the evening and night hours, offering some respite from the heat.

In contrast, the northeastern districts of Telangana, including Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem, are enduring persistent moderate to heavy rainfall due to weather disturbances. These areas are under an orange alert, with heavy rains expected due to bands of depression affecting the region.

The ongoing rainfall is attributed to a depression over the Bay of Bengal, which is bringing significant downpours and triggering flood warnings in parts of northeastern Telangana, northern Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

Weather experts predict that the current heavy rain spell may ease by September 10. Following this period, a temporary break in the monsoon is expected between September 10 and 16, which may provide some relief from the persistent rain.

Residents are advised to stay updated with weather alerts and exercise caution during the ongoing rainfall to ensure safety.