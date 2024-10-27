Hyderabad to Get a ‘Times Square’ Makeover at Raidurg Junction with Digital Billboards and Cultural Hub

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has unveiled plans to transform Hyderabad’s Raidurg junction into a dynamic urban hub featuring a digital spectacle reminiscent of New York’s Times Square.

The project, spearheaded by Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister, D. Sridhar Babu, is set to redefine the city’s skyline with massive video billboards, immersive digital displays, and open-air performance spaces.

This ambitious project aims to bring a 24/7 experience combining entertainment, business, and tourism to Raidurg, creating a new landmark for locals and visitors alike. Minister Sridhar Babu reviewed an array of design concepts presented by top architectural firms at a recent State Secretariat meeting, sharing his vision for a vibrant, lively atmosphere that brings Hyderabad’s rich cultural heritage into the limelight.

The proposal includes not only vast, illuminated digital advertisements and screens but also amphitheaters and venues designed for live music, cultural performances, and community events. Open-air restaurants, themed shopping centers, and innovative architectural elements are planned to border the digital displays, creating a seamless blend of urban entertainment and cultural immersion.

“The Raidurg project is about more than just bright lights,” Sridhar Babu remarked. “This is a vision for Hyderabad as a modern global city, where our rich traditions meet cutting-edge technology. We are building a space for everyone to enjoy, from tourists to locals, morning to midnight.”

This project promises to transform Raidurg junction into a bustling cultural and commercial hub, drawing inspiration from the vibrant energy of Times Square while celebrating the unique spirit of Hyderabad.