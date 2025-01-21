Hyderabad to Host Prestigious International Arena Polo Championship 2025

His Excellency Gareth Wynn Owen, the British Deputy High Commissioner for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has graciously accepted an invitation to the upcoming World Arena Polo Championship, scheduled to take place from February 23 to March 2, 2025. This prestigious event will showcase world-class polo action, attracting top athletes and polo enthusiasts from around the globe.

Founded in 2005 in Aziz Nagar, Moinabad Mandal, the Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC) has become a globally recognized organizer of equestrian and polo competitions. HPRC regularly hosts national and international polo events in Hyderabad, where players from around the world compete at the highest level.

Recently, at the second Buddy Combs International Arena Polo Challenge, held last month at Lakeside Polo Club in Lakeside, California, USA, Indian players showcased outstanding performances, earning accolades.

With great excitement, we officially announce that from February 23 to March 2, 2025, Hyderabad will host the much-anticipated “International Arena Polo Championship 2025”. Competing teams will include France, Luxembourg, Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, Ireland, and host nation India.

Additionally, on Saturday, March 1st, the Great Britain Cup will be held as part of this international championship.

This event further solidifies Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC) as a hub for equestrian excellence and global polo competitions, drawing international attention to the city.