Hyderabad

According to locals, the incident occurred near Ali Circle when a nearby pharmaceutical company released a significant number of chemical fumes, leaving the residents struggling to breathe and feeling unwell.

Mohammed Yousuf24 October 2024 - 17:44
Hyderabad: Toxic Gas Leak Incident in Qutbullapur Causes Panic

A toxic gas leak caused panic among residents in Pragathinagar, Gajularamaram, under the Quthbullapur area of Hyderabad today at around 4 AM.

According to locals, the incident occurred near Ali Circle when a nearby pharmaceutical company released a significant number of chemical fumes, leaving the residents struggling to breathe and feeling unwell.

Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials arrived at the scene, conducted checks with specialized equipment, and assured that appropriate action would be taken.

