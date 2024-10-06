Hyderabad

Hyderabad Traffic Police Launch Special Campaign Against Loud Silencers

The Rajendranagar Traffic Police in Hyderabad have initiated a special campaign targeting vehicles equipped with loud silencers.

Fouzia Farhana6 October 2024 - 17:19
181 2 minutes read
Hyderabad Traffic Police Launch Special Campaign Against Loud Silencers
Hyderabad Traffic Police Launch Special Campaign Against Loud Silencers

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar Traffic Police in Hyderabad have initiated a special campaign targeting vehicles equipped with loud silencers. This operation, conducted last night, saw a significant number of police personnel focusing on raising awareness about the illegal installation of modified silencers that produce excessive noise.

The police stated that many vehicles have been fitted with altered silencers instead of the original ones, which is unacceptable due to the increased noise levels they generate. This modification contributes to rising noise pollution in the city, prompting the police to prioritize action against such silencers during this campaign.

As part of the initiative, traffic police have warned that penalties will be imposed on vehicles found using these loud silencers. They also mentioned that repeat offenders could face the registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

The police urged young riders to use only the silencers that come with their bikes from authorized showrooms, emphasizing the importance of adhering to noise regulations to ensure a quieter and more pleasant environment for all citizens.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana6 October 2024 - 17:19
181 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jani Master’s National Award Suspended Amid POCSO Charges

Jani Master’s National Award Suspended Amid POCSO Charges

6 October 2024 - 17:12
Musi Buffer Zone Expansion: Thousands of Structures Face Demolition in Hyderabad

Musi Buffer Zone Expansion: Thousands of Structures Face Demolition in Hyderabad

6 October 2024 - 16:11
Film Industry's Ongoing Reactions Unnecessary After Apology, Says Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Film Industry’s Ongoing Reactions Unnecessary After Apology, Says Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

6 October 2024 - 10:31
SRR Projects Donates ₹50 Lakh to CM's Relief Fund for Flood Victims

SRR Projects Donates ₹50 Lakh to CM’s Relief Fund for Flood Victims

6 October 2024 - 10:21
Back to top button