Hyderabad Traffic Police Launch Special Campaign Against Loud Silencers

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar Traffic Police in Hyderabad have initiated a special campaign targeting vehicles equipped with loud silencers. This operation, conducted last night, saw a significant number of police personnel focusing on raising awareness about the illegal installation of modified silencers that produce excessive noise.

The police stated that many vehicles have been fitted with altered silencers instead of the original ones, which is unacceptable due to the increased noise levels they generate. This modification contributes to rising noise pollution in the city, prompting the police to prioritize action against such silencers during this campaign.

As part of the initiative, traffic police have warned that penalties will be imposed on vehicles found using these loud silencers. They also mentioned that repeat offenders could face the registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

The police urged young riders to use only the silencers that come with their bikes from authorized showrooms, emphasizing the importance of adhering to noise regulations to ensure a quieter and more pleasant environment for all citizens.