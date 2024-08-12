Hyderabad Tragedy| CCTV Footage: Young Woman Dies from Electric Shock

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman named Aruna tragically lost her life after receiving an electric shock while working at a private consultancy in LB Nagar.

The incident occurred when Aruna, a resident of Korutla town in Jagtial district, was setting up a new banner in front of the office.

Despite being rushed to the hospital immediately after the shock, doctors declared her dead-on arrival. The heartbreaking incident was captured on CCTV footage, adding to the sorrow of the tragic loss.

This tragic event has raised serious concerns about safety measures at workplaces, particularly in situations involving electrical installations. Authorities are expected to investigate the incident thoroughly to determine if any negligence contributed to Aruna’s untimely death.