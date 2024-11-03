Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Expansion: Telangana Takes Major Steps for 6-Lane Development

Hyderabad: The Central and State governments have specifically focused on road expansion and new road construction in Telangana.

The key Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, currently a 4-lane road, is set to be expanded to 6 lanes. Additionally, preliminary approvals have been given for the expansion of several other roads in the state. Recently, the State government has prepared plans to transform the infrastructure in Nizamabad district.

The Revanth government is taking special initiatives for road development in the district center, giving the green signal for the construction of a 4-lane road.

A new road is planned to be constructed from the Hanuman Junction in Vinayak Nagar, passing over Baswa Garden, to the bridge near Devi Theater.

The roads and buildings department has formulated plans for the construction of this 4-lane road, and funds amounting to Rs 7.80 crores have been approved for the project. The tender process has already been completed.

Currently, the road from Vinayak Nagar to Baswa Garden leading to Devi Theater is very narrow, often congested due to heavy vehicle traffic. During morning and evening hours, the congestion is even worse, especially during school hours when buses and bikes flood the roads, causing significant disruptions.

The turns after crossing Baswa Garden have become particularly dangerous, with vehicles frequently encountering each other, leading to regular accidents. This has prompted the need for road construction in the area.

Officials estimate that expanding this busy area into a 4-lane highway will alleviate traffic issues. Upon receiving proposals, the state’s roads and buildings department has given the green signal.

The officials said that construction work will begin soon, and he stated that the new road will greatly relieve the difficulties faced by the town’s residents.