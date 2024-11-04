Important Instructions for Muslims Regarding Telangana’s Caste Survey

Hyderabad – The Telangana government’s Backward Classes (BC) survey is being regarded as a significant initiative, with local Muslim leaders urging community members not to take it lightly. Muhammad Mushtaq Malik, President of the Tehreek Muslim Shabban, emphasized the importance of ensuring that every household member’s name is registered under the BC-E category when survey representatives visit. He clarified those terms like ‘Syed,’ ‘Pathan,’ and ‘Mirza’ are not included in this category.

A joint action committee meeting was held at the Tehreek Muslim Shabban office to discuss the Telangana Bandh and the observance of a black day in response to the disrespect shown towards the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Representatives from various organizations attended the meeting.

The committee declared the BC survey, starting on November 5, 2024, as critically important for Muslims in Telangana. This survey aims to gather vital information about the population, economic, educational, and social status of Muslims, which will aid in formulating future policies, budget allocations, and educational development plans.

The committee called on Muslims to remain vigilant regarding the survey in their areas. It is the responsibility of mosque committees and local dignitaries to accompany survey representatives and provide guidance to each household.

The meeting also addressed the current situation in the state and the country, along with discussions on the stability of the joint action committee. Notable speakers included Muhammad Mushtaq Malik, Muhammad Abdul Aziz (President of MPJ), Dr. Tawfiq Ahmad (Unity of Islam), Advocate Shakeel (Muslim League), Taqi Razza Abid (President of the Jafari Organization), Maulana Hafiz Khalid Ali Khan, Mufti Manzoor Ahmad, Shakeel Diani, Mujahid Mushtaq, Muhammad Rahimullah Khan Niazi (President of Ghulaman Mustafa Committee and former President of Urdu Academy), Shafiq Sharif, Amli Ban Masjid, Faisal Khan, and others.

The meeting began with a recitation of the Quran, emphasizing the importance of unity within the community.