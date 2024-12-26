Hyderabad Weather Update: Gloomy Skies with Rainy Conditions Expected: Check 7 Days Forecast

Get the latest Hyderabad weather update for December 26, 2024: Overcast skies with rain expected. Check the 7-day forecast, temperature, humidity, and regional updates.

Hyderabad: The city began the day with a warm temperature of 20.17°C, with the mercury expected to rise to a maximum of 26.46°C. Rainy skies are forecasted throughout the day, continuing yesterday’s overcast weather. Residents can expect drizzles with a chance of brief sunshine in the evening.

Key weather details for today include:

Temperature Range: 20.17°C – 26.46°C

20.17°C – 26.46°C Humidity: 71%

71% Wind Speed: 71 km/h

71 km/h Sunrise: 6:43 AM

6:43 AM Sunset: 5:49 PM

Tomorrow, December 27, 2024, Hyderabad‘s temperature is expected to remain steady, ranging between 20.22°C and 26.46°C, with humidity levels dropping slightly to 66%.

Regional Update:

Northern Telangana may experience moderate rainfall over the next two days, with warnings of potential crop damage in some areas. Farmers are advised to stay updated on local advisories and take precautions as required.

AQI and Precautions:

Though AQI details were not highlighted, the rainy conditions may temporarily improve air quality. However, residents should monitor updates for potential changes, especially those with respiratory concerns.

Stay tuned for further weather updates and plan your activities accordingly.